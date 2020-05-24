Eid Mubarak! Here are some interesting facts about the holy month of Ramzan

Eid al-Fitr, also known as “Festival of Breaking the Fast,” is the most prominent Islamic festival celebrated by 1.8 billion Muslims all over the world. This Eid falls on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and also marks the end of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

This festival is one of the most important days in the Muslim calendar and considers as the ideal time to express your gratitude to Allah for everything he has showered to bless your life with immense happiness. So, you can also say it, “The day of thanksgiving & joy.” Like other festivals, Eid al-Fitr celebration involves beautiful traditions, including the gathering of old friends and relatives, praying and feasting together as well as conveying the best wishes of the occasion with Eid gifts (or Eidi).

Eid al-Fitr

Eid al-Fitr is the day of celebrating the happy end of Ramadan. Many sweet treats and delicacies are consumed to celebrate the sweet end of this holy month. Different traditional sweet dishes are made, like sevaiyaan in India, Ketupat in Indonesia, Baklava in Turkey and many more tasty delicacies are consumed to mark the sweet end of this festival. Due to the increased number of sweets and snacks, the festival is known as Sweet Eid. Whereas the second, Eid al-Adha is the second most important festival in the Muslim calendar is known as “Salty Eid.”

A Three Day Muslim Festival

This festival is celebrated for three days with great fun and enthusiasm. The festival holds a three-day celebration which involves the praying, feasting, family gatherings, exchanging gifts and helping the needy, but some countries may extend it to four. Really! That’s the reason why Muslims are excited about this festival of Eid al-Fitr?

A Day of Thanksgiving to Allah

Eid al-Fitr is a day of thanksgiving to Allah for showering the eternal blessings and giving you a chance to enjoy the blessings of the month of Ramadan. So, this year, thank Almighty Allah for giving you the strength to fasting in Ramadan, reciting Qur’an and giving you enough money to help the needy ones and make a contribution to charities.

Eid Mubarak

On the special occasion of Eid al-Fitr, people visit the local Masjid for prayers and greet each other “Eid Mubarak.” It’s the typical saying during this festival. Do you know the exact meaning of these beautiful Arabic words? Eid Mubarak means “Blessed Eid” or “Happy Eid.” Different countries have different languages; therefore, the way of greeting may vary, but the emotion behind these pious words is the same. E.g.; In Indonesia, a famous saying is, “Mohon maaf lahir batin” which means “Please forgive me for anything wrong I have done.”

Zakat al-Fitr

Zakat al-Fitr is a kind of donation where you lend a hand to the poor and needy conducting the charity at the end of the fasting month, Ramadan. Such a practice is done to cleanse a Muslim soul from any sins, committed during the month of Ramadan as well as for inner peace & happiness. This is the most beautiful part of this festival which is done with great love. Muslims shower the needy with great gifts, sweets, clothes and food items to the needy and bless their day with eternal joys.

Different Names in Different Countries

No matter, what are the alternative names of this festival, the emotion of every Muslim individual will always remain the same. But still, if you want to cognize what people of other countries say while conveying the best wishes of this occasion, then keep reading. Eid al-Fitr also is known as “Ramazan Bairami” in Azerbaijan, “Lebaran” in Indonesia, “Korite” in Senegal, “Hari Raya Puasa” in Malaysia.