Hindhu Sanyasi found murdered inside ashram

In a shocking incident, another Hindhu sadhu was murdered in Maharashtra. Shivacharya Nirvanarudra Pashupatinath Maharaj was found murdered inside an ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded on late Saturday night.

A body of another person has been found in the bathroom of the same monastery where Shivacharya Maharaj was assassinated. As per reports, a a young man from the village looted the ashram and then strangled the seer.

A sadhu's body was found at his Ashram in Nanded's Umri late last night: Vijaykumar Magar, Superintendent Of Police, Nanded. More details awaited. #Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

The incident comes more than a month after three people, including two seers, were lynched by more than 500 people at Gadchinchale village, in Palghar district.