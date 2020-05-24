DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

Hindhu Sanyasi found murdered inside ashram

May 24, 2020, 03:32 pm IST

In a shocking incident, another Hindhu sadhu was murdered in Maharashtra. Shivacharya Nirvanarudra Pashupatinath Maharaj was found murdered inside an ashram in Maharashtra’s Nanded on late Saturday night.

A body of another person has been found in the bathroom of the same monastery where Shivacharya Maharaj was assassinated. As per  reports, a a young man from the village looted the ashram and then strangled the seer.

The incident comes more than a month after three people, including two seers, were lynched by more than 500 people at Gadchinchale village, in Palghar district.

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close