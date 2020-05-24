Man arrested for allegedly killing wife and two children

Maharashtra police has arrested a man for allegedly killing his wife and two children. The police arrested him for his suspected role in the crime.

As per police, a woman aged 30 and her two sons were found brutally killed inside their house in Beed city on Sunday. The deceased are identified as Sangeeta Kokne and her sons Sandesh (11) and Mayur (7).

The bodies of Sangeeta and Sandesh were found lying in a pool of blood inside a room in the house, the body of Mayur was found dumped in a water storage barrel.