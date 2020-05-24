Man killed led by relatives for not getting Covid tested

A 23-year-old man succumbed to his injuries after being brutally attacked by his relatives for not undergoing Covid tests. Manjeet Singh returned to his family at Bijinor, straight from highly infested New Delhi only to get beaten to death by two of his cousins.

Police registered an FIR against Manjeet’s cousins- Kapil and Manoj, their mother Puniya and Manoj’s wife Dolly at the Nahtaur police station, based on the complaint received from the deceased father Kalyan Singh, said a police officer.