Maruti Suzuki factory staff tests Covid positive

An employee from Maruti Suzuki’s Manesar plant is tested positive for Covid. Maruti Suzuki confirmed the report on Saturday. The company revealed that the affected staff reported last to duty on May 15 and is in isolation treatment after the test result came positive. The company said the patient is recovering and his condition is stable.

All primary contacts of the employee had been home quarantined and on observation. The Manesar plant of Maruti-Suzuki reopened last week after the lock-down. The operations are limited to a single shift to minimize the Pandemic effect. The company has in place a robust and carefully designed standard operating procedure (SOP) for maximum safety against infection spread at the workplace and transit, which goes well beyond compliance requirements, the company spokesperson said.

The popular Maruti models Swift and Dzire and manufactured from the Manesar plant.