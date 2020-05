A song from an old Bhojpuri film has made netizens gor crazy. The song ‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’ has once again resurfaced on YouTube and it has gone viral all the way.

The song stars Anjana Singh’ and Dinesh Lal Yadav aka ‘Nirahua’ . The song shows Anjana teasing an angry Nirahua with her girl gang.

‘Gol Maar Da Balam Ji’ is from their 2019 film ‘Saiyaan Ji Dagabaaz’. It has been sung by Priyanka Singh and Alok. The music courtesy goes to Om Jha.