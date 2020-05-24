UAE hit by heavy rain and hail, warning issued: Watch video

UAE on Sunday was hit by heavy rain and hail. The heavy rain and hail was reported across the country. National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has issued waning to drivers.

The NCM first tweeted reports of light to moderate rain over Al Hayer and Kattm Al Shiklah parts of Al Ain . This moved on with videos of the downpours in Al Shuwaib, Um Al Ghafah and Al Faqa.

Heavy rain was then reported over Murqquab on the Al Ain Dubai Road with showers also reported in Al Madam in Sharjah. Light to moderate rain was later reported over Al Watbah in Abu Dhabi, Lahbab, Dubai, and Maleha, Mhafiz and Hamda areas of Sharjah.