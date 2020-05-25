5 best seasonal fruits to beat heat and boost immunity

It is heatwave in some of the Indian states and the scorching sun brings with it a troop of diseases like typhoid fever, diarrhoea, jaundice, heatstroke, dehydration, and skin problems. Here are 5 readily available seasonal fruits to boost your immunity and keep you hydrated.

Watermelon

The watermelon is one of the best summer fruit to eat during this season. Since watermelon consists mostly of water and very less sugar, the fruit is considered a very healthy summer snack. It is said that each bite of watermelon contains about 92 percent water and 6 percent sugar. It is packed with Vitamins A, C and B6 – all of which help boost immunity.

Vitamin A is good for eye health. Potassium found in the fruit can help maintain water balance in the body, prevent muscle cramps and keep your heart healthy. Eating watermelons can protect your skin from sun damage, reduce risk of sunstroke and cancer.

Mango

The summers are loved by many just to welcome the King of the fruits-‘Mango’. Mangoes are high in calories, but they also a rich source of many nutrients. This fruit contains as many as 20 minerals and vitamins. Its high fibre content helps promote digestion and keep you full for longer. Mangoes are rich in Vitamin A and C, as well as potassium. Zeaxanthin, a pigment present in mangoes, can protect your eyes from harmful blue rays.

Plums

These round-shaped fruits are loaded with a variety of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and dietary fibre. Plums contain vitamin A, vitamin C, folate, vitamin K, vitamin B1 and, minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, calcium, zinc, fluoride and potassium.

This fruit offer countless benefits. It can:

boost your complexion

aid hair growth

relieve constipation

reduce the risk of breast cancer and type-2 diabetes.

boosts immunity

reduces stroke risk and heart diseases

improve eye health

improves blood circulation

Guava

Guava is one of the top-rated tropical fruits and is considered one of the super fruits due to the numerous health benefits it offers. It is a powerhouse of nutrients like vitamin C, lycopene and antioxidants that are beneficial for the skin. Guava is a rich source of manganese which helps your body to absorb other key nutrients from the food that we eat.

Foliate, a mineral found in this fruit, boosts fertility. The potassium in guavas helps normalize blood pressure levels as well. Guava contains about 80% of water, as a result, it helps keep your skin hydrated. This summer fruit can help in weight loss.

Guavas are great for diabetic patients as it helps keep the blood sugar and insulin levels balanced. Eating guavas can also help reduce menstrual cramps, improve metabolism, complexion, eyesight and mental health.

Papaya

Another great fruit to include in your diet, papaya contains nutrients like Vitamin A and C, folate, and various phytochemicals. Papain, a compound present in papaya, is very good for your gastrointestinal health. It can help treat indigestion and bloating, which are common problems during summers.

Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that aids digestion. Papaya will help to digest non-veg food as the enzyme papain acts on meat and breaks up promoting the absorption of high-quality proteins which takes time to digest otherwise. This fruit is also a good source of beta-carotene that prevents skin damage and reduces inflammation. Papaya contains antioxidants that are known to prevent cancer and serious heart diseases. For those who are on a weight loss journey, papaya can work wonders in shedding those extra kilos.