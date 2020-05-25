“Brown bear gives you Wings” ,Video clip of a bear climbing on to a Plane viral

As the world is in Covid lockdown, the reduced human activities had made the wild animals sneak out of the woods to know what has begotten mankind all of a sudden. Many funny clips of confused wild animals have been shared and made viral during the lockdown.

Indian Forest Service officer Sushanta Nanda had shared a funny clip of a huge wild bear checking out a small propellor plane, not used for months due to the lockdown. The bear is seen climbing on to the pilot’s seat through the wings. It is not shown what happened next-