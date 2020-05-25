Covid-19 Updates: Former chief minister tested positive for coronavirus

Veteran Congress leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for Coronavirus. Chavan is a cabinet minister in Uddhav Thackeray government. He tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening. He has been isolated and brought to Mumbai for treatment.

He underwent a test on Saturday. It is reported that , he might have contracted the virus from his driver.

Earlier, a senior NCP leader had been infected and had gone into self-quarantine after some aides and security personnel were found to be Covid-19 positive.

Meanwhile, the number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra crossed the 50,000-mark on Sunday. The overall death toll in the state has gone up by 58, including 39 from Mumbai, to 1,635. The number of active cases stands at 33,988. The number of the recovered patients rose by 1,196 in the day to 14,600.