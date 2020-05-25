Delhi police seized passport of 5 close associates of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad

Delhi police has seized the passport of five close associates of Tablighi Jamaat chief Maulana Saad. The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has seized the passports of Mufti Shahzad, Zishan, Mursalin Saifi, Mohammad Salman, and Younus. As long as the matter is under investigation, none of these accused will be allowed to go outside the country.

Delhi Police will soon file the charge sheet against 916 foreign Jamaat members . These foreign Jamaat members have allegedly violated visa rules, the reason, their passports as well as other documents were seized.

These foreign nationals reportedly came to India from 67 countries on Tourist Visa but were allegedly involved in religious activities. The Delhi Police has already completed the interrogation of all these foreign Jamaat members.

Earlier on March 31, the Crime Branch had filed an FIR against seven persons, including Maulana Saad for holding a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in violation of orders against gatherings to contain the novel coronavirus.