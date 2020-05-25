Superstar Salman Khan launches his own grooming and personal care brand

Bollywood megastar announced the launch of his new grooming and personal care brand FRSH on social media late night on May 24. In the video message, Khan said that he had recently launched a brand named FRSH.

“Initially, we had planned to launch deodorants under the brand, but as per the need of the hour, we are bringing sanitisers,” said the movie star.

Launching my new grooming & personal care brand FRSH!

Yeh hai aapka, mera, hum sabka brand jo layega aap tak behtareen products. Sanitizers aa chuke hain

Toh try karo!

Sanitisers are in great demand amid the coronavirus pandemic as COVID-19 is communicable and sanitising is a key to safeguard against the deadly disease that has hit the globe, infecting over 54 lakh people and killed more than 3.45 lakh COVID-19 patients, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

After sanitisers, other products like deodorants, body wipes and perfumes will also be launched under the brand, he said in the message.

Currently, the FRSH sanitisers – which are 72 percent alcohol-based – are available at its official website, but later it will be available at stores, said Salman.

According to FRSH’s website, a 100 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 50 and a 500 ml bottle of sanitiser costs Rs 250. However, if one goes for combo sets, there will be discounts from 10 percent to 20 percent, as per the website.