Union government issues new guidelines for domestic and international passengers

The union government has issued a set of new guidelines for both domestic and international passengers. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) has issued guidelines for passengers undertaking domestic travel via flights, trains or through inter-state bus services.

Aarogya Setu app has been made mandatory. Passengers have been urged to use face cover/mask and follow hand hygiene, respiratory hygiene and maintain environmental hygiene. The states have been asked to ensure thermal screening at departure point of airports, railway stations and bus terminals.

As per the new guidelines, a 14-day quarantine mandatory for international arrivals. Out of the 14 days, 7-days of institutional quarantine at own cost followed by 7 days of home isolation.