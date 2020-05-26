Coronavirus : Nepal PM blames India for the rising number of COVID19 cases in his country

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Oli on Monday again attacked India for the rising number of coronavirus cases in his country. He said that the people coming in from India ‘without proper checking’ have vastly contributed to the spread of coronavirus in Nepal.

Oli’s remark came against India while he was addressing the nation on Monday evening about his country’s fight against the coronavirus. “The pandemic is spreading now. All government agencies must be effective to fight this spread. The leadership of any structure that cannot meet the challenge of time will be immediately reorganized. Punishment and reward will be provided by making the role played in this hour of national crisis,” he said.