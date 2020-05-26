DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

COVID-19: Canada makes a deal to produce 10 million face masks

May 26, 2020, 11:46 pm IST

The Canadian government has signed a deal with an auto industry giant to boost the country’s supply of facemasks.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced an agreement with General Motors to produce 10 million face masks.“As we speak employees are making these masks,” said Trudeau. “They will keep people safe and help slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Trudeau also announced a deal with an Ontario company to produce 10,000 ventilators, and that work is ongoing to procure testing materials.

