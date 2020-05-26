Sachin Tendulkar makes mango kulfi on his 25th marriage anniversary : Watch Video

Sachin Tendulkar, who broke many records during his 24-year-long international career, reached another milestone, but this time off the field. The batting maestro celebrated his 25th wedding anniversary on Monday and decided to make this occasion even more special for his family members by preparing a sweet dish for them. Tendulkar, who has been trying hands at different things, decided to surprise his family members by preparing “Mango Kulfi”. “A Surprise for our Wedding Anniversary. Made this Mango Kulfi as a surprise for everyone at home on our 25th wedding anniversary,” Tendulkar wrote on Instagram.
