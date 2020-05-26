Sensex ends with lower points

Equity benchmark Sensex gave up all the day’s gains to end 63 points lower on Tuesday as spiking number of COVID-19 cases in the country created an uncertainty about lockdown measures going ahead.

After rallying 414.11 points during the day, the 30-share index declined 63.29 points or 0.21 per cent to 30,609.30.

Similarly, NSE Nifty ended 10.20 points or 0.11 per cent down at 9,029.05.

Bharti Airtel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, plunging around 6 per cent, followed by TCS, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Tech Mhindra, Infosys and Hero MotoCorp.

On the other hand, Titan, Ultratech Cement, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and ITC were among the gainers.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul ended significantly higher.

Stock exchanges in Europe too rallied up to 1.76 per cent in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures were trading 1.58 per cent higher at USD 36.09 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee appreciated 29 paise to close at 75.66 against the US dollar.