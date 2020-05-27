Coronavirus : Rahul Gandhi to interact with experts in healthcare, social sciences today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be interacting with Ashish Jha, a globally recognised public health professional, and Johan Giesecke, well-known Swedish epidemiologist on Wednesday. The interaction would be live streamed at 10 am.

These conversations form the basis of the third episode of Rahul Gandhi’s “The COVID Crisis” series.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the conversation will be aired through the Congress social media channels on Wednesday morning.

Previous episodes have featured conversations with world renowned economist Raghuram Rajan and Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee.

The former Congress president said on Tuesday that lockdown has failed .

“What is interesting about the two conversations is the differing points of view of each of the two experts. Professor Ashish Jha is a supporter of the lockdown theory to slow the spread of the virus, while Professor Johan Giesecke believes lockdowns are of no use and eventually most people in the world will get the virus,” Surjewala said in the statement.

Ashish K. Jha has been recently appointed as the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.

Johan Giesecke is a Swedish physician and Professor Emeritus at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm. Giesecke was born in Stockholm.