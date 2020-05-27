Covid-19 Updates: 1740 coronavirus cases confirmed in Qatar

1,740 new Coronavirus cases has been confirmed in Qatar in the 24 hours, taking the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in Qatar to 48,947. 1439 new cases of recoveries has also been reported. The total number of recoveries has reached at 13,283.

35,634 active cases are under treatment in the country. 2 People had also died due to coronavirus in Qatar taking the death toll to 30.

4,769 new COVID-19 tests has been conducted in Qatar in the last 24 hours, taking the total tests done so far to 201,180 tests.