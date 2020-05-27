Kerala Finance Minister blames Indian Railways for risking another Covid wave

The Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Issac in his latest tweet blamed railways for pushing the state to another wave of Covid-19. Pointing out a train from Maharashtra, Issac blamed the railway for intimating the state government only after flagging-off the train. He also said that the train carried passengers, the majority of whom were traveling even without a thermal screening pass.

Vehemently blaming the Indian railways for irresponsibility during the pandemic time, he added the train had unscheduled stops during its course.FM Thomas Issac in his tweet demanded Railways to behave responsibly instead of ranting.”Railways want to be super spreader in Kerala. Stop ranting and behave responsibly. At least try to track your trains.”

Central Railway minister Piyush Goyal criticized Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan for “not caring his own people”, after briefing on a letter from State authorities requesting cancellation of a Shramik train from Maharashtra. The Kerala FMs ‘rant’ word directs as a reply to Railway minister.

IMA has directed the Kerala government to restrict the movement from highly infected Covid zones, in order to prevent a next wave of the pandemic.