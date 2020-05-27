Shop vandalized for criticizing chief minister: Video

The activists of Shiv Sena, the ruling party in Maharashtra has vandalized shops after the owners of shops criticized chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Besides, the Maharashtra police has also registerd an FIR against the shop owners. The incident took place in Yavatmal district of Maharashtra.

Satish Pimpre on the Wani Grameen Samachar Whatsapp Group and Vivek Pandey on Facebook uploaded posts criticizing Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi.

This is real intolerance!? this was done by radasainiks of BEST CM's party just for a Fb & WA post in yavatmal!! cc @priyankac19 @OfficeofUT pic.twitter.com/zGHY2i9gXt — ??? ????? (@ek_aalu_bonda) May 26, 2020

After this, the enraged local Shiv Sainiks rushed to the police station to file a complaint against them for their offensive social media posts. Subsequently, the Shiv Sainiks, led by former Shiv Sena MLA and current district chief Vishwas Nandekar, proceeded towards the commercial establishments of the concerned individuals and vandalized their shops.