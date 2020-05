Six people were killed in a shooting incident in Saudi Arabia. The tragic incident took place in Asir, a region close to the Yemeni border on Tuesday. This was reported by state-run news agency SPA.

Three Saudis were also injured and taken to hospital. More details about the incident has not been reported by the agency.

The shooting occurred in the al-Amwah governorate of Asir province. Al-Amwah is a 128 kilometre drive northwest from the city of Khamis Mushait.