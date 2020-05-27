This viral pic of SRK from his teenage days is gold. See it here

Shah Rukh Khan, who began his career as an actor with Fauji in 1988, attended St. Columba’s School in New Delhi. An old photo of the actor, which appears to be from his teenage days, has been doing the rounds on the Internet. In the photo, Shah Rukh can be seen posing with who seem to be his classmates.

A much, much younger version of Shah Rukh sports a moustachioed look and messy hair in the photo as he can be seen hanging out with his friends. Can you spot Shah Rukh in this photo? That’s him in a grey suit.