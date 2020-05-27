Twitter slammed Kent’s ‘classist’ advertisement. Read the full story here

Healthcare products company Kent RO Systems has issued an apology after a huge backlash over an advertisement that many criticised as “classist” on social media. The ad read “Are you allowing your maid to knead atta dough by hand? Her hands may be infected,” for Kent’s Atta and Break Maker.

Kent issued a statement on Twitter this afternoon. “Please accept our sincere apologies for having published the Ad of Kent Atta & Bread Maker. It was unintentional but wrongly communicated and it has been withdrawn,” wrote chairman Mahesh Gupta. ” We support and respect all sections of the society,” he added.

The ad, which has now been withdrawn, came amid the coronavirus pandemic – a time when many domestic helps have been left without work due to lockdown restrictions in place since March. Many Twitter users slammed the company for suggesting that only a house help’s hands could be unclean.

“In a classist way the ad suggests that only a maid’s hand could be unclean,” wrote one Twitter user while sharing screenshots of the atta maker ad which features actor and brand ambassador Hema Malini.

“Not only is it unfair to service demographics by assuming all are unhygienic, also assumes me or my husband do not knead atta,” another Twitter user wrote.