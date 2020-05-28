3 Maoists killed in an encounter

3 Maoists leaders belonging to Peoples Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were killed in an encounter with police in Manmaru forest and Kentai hills of Podeyahaat area coming under Tabo police station of West Singhbhum district in Jharkhand.

Earlier, yesterday two Maoists including Zonal Commander of PLFI Sachit Singh were arrested by Simdega police. Police had conducted raids based on information and were successful in arresting the alleged Maoists.

Police informed that there was reward of Rs Two lakhs announced on the arrested PLFI Maoist. Around 31 cases under Arms Act and several cases of murder, levy and extortion have been registered in various police stations on his name.