46,000-year-old Aboriginal heritage site destroyed in mine blast

A mining blast has destroyed an important indigenous site dating back 46,000 years in Western Australia's north, Rio Tinto.

Rio Tinto detonated explosives in an area of the Juukan Gorge on Sunday, destroying two ancient deep-time rock shelters, much to the distress of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people.

The mining giant was granted approval for work in 2013, but subsequent archaeological excavation revealed ancient artifacts including grinding stones, a bone sharpened into a tool, and 4000-year-old braided hair.

Puutu Kunti Kurrama Land Committee chair John Ashburton said there were fewer than a handful of indigenous sites that were as old, and the importance of the discoveries should not be underestimated.

“Our people are deeply troubled and saddened by the destruction of these rock shelters, and are grieving the loss of connection to our ancestors as well as our land,” he said.

