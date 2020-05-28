Bedroom photoshoot of Adah Sharma rocks internet: See pics

A recent photoshoot by Bollywood actress Adah Sharma has rocked the internet. In the photos the actress can be seen wearing only a bath towel.
Adah Sharma is an Indian film actress who mainly appears in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil language films. Sharma, after finishing her schooling, made her acting debut with a leading role in the 2008 Hindi language horror film ‘1920’, a box office success.Her portrayal of a possessed woman in the film was critically praised and earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut nomination.
Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga – Bhavana Reddy style ?? How to be a washing machine cum dryer in qurantine taught to me by Vidyut DevSingh Jammwal, world's best Commando , best Martial Artist, best Chef who also happens to be my best friend ???? . i took creative liberties and tweaked the lyrics slightly ? (sing with me) Hooooo…ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga jaise kung fu ki champ, she' s missing – fashion week ramp, jaise piano ki taan, like the – gulkhand of the paan jaise laaton ki shaan from – mumbai to milan Jaise haath mein ho ek jalta mashaaaaaal…. hooooooooo Those who are singing the tweaked version tag me on stories I will repost ? and share your Commando fitness task and tag vidyut and Zee and me and everyone. . . U loved us in the theatres now we're coming to your homes! #WorldTelevisionPremiere of #Commando3 on 31st May, Sun at 12 PM, sirf @ZeeCinema par. #Commando3onZeeCinema #Commando3on31stMay #SeeneMeinCinema @mevidyutjammwal @aditya_datt @angira @gulshandevaiah78 #VipulAmrutlalShah #SunshinePictures @reliance.entertainment . P.S. it's been 2 weeks since my washing machine konked off …these abs are real !!!
After the release her romantic comedy film ‘Hasee Toh Phasee’, she ventured into the South Indian film industries, where her first six films—five in Telugu language—the romantic thriller ‘Heart Attack’ , ‘S/O Satyamurthy’, ‘Subramanyam for Sale’, ‘ Garam’ and ‘ Kshanam’ and one in Kannada—’ Rana Vikrama’.She has also acted in Hindi films Commando 2 and Commando 3.
