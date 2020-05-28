‘ Everyone saw their pain, heard their cries, but the government has still not seen it’: Sonia Gandhi slams union government

AICC president Sonia Gandhi has criticized the union government on plight of migrant workers. She said that the country is witnessing a “immense pain” as migrant workers are trudging the highways, many among them bare foot, to get home amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

“Unka darr, unki siski, unki peeda desh main sabne suni, par shayad sarkar ne nahi (Everyone saw their pain, heard their cries, but may be the government has still not seen it),” said Sonia Gandhi in a video message to migrants.

The video is part of the party’s ‘SpeakUp’ campaign to help raise the voice of the poor, migrants, small businesses and the middle class people before the central government.

Sonia Gandhi urged the union government to provide every poor family Rs 7,500 for the next six months to tide over the difficulties. She also said they should be given Rs 10,000 immediately.

A free and safe ride home, said Gandhi, must be ensured for the thousands of migrants, who are suddenly out of jobs because of nationwide lockdown.

To make sure migrants returning home have gainful employment, Sonia Gandhi requested the government to hike the working mandays in NREGA to 200.