Indian Railway reveals the truth behind the video of toddler trying to wake his dead mother

Indian Railway has came with a clarification about a video that has gone viral social media and also was headlines of national media. The video of a toddler trying to wake his dead mother at a railway station has been gone viral from yesterday. Many people including opposition party leader and other has used the video to criticize the union government on the plight of migrant workers.

According to the sources in the Railways Ministry, the woman, who was travelling with her sister, husband and two children, was suffering from a prolonged illness and had died in the train during the journey.

As per railway, the RPF were informed about the death of the woman in the train and after securing permission from station in-charge, the body of the deceased was disembarked at the Muzaffarpur railway station and was subsequently examined by the Muzaffarpur Railway Division doctor.

The Indian Railways took to Twitter to rubbish the misinformation being spread regards to deaths on-board. Indian Railways asserted that medical assistance is provided to every passenger in case of emergencies. Moreover, food and water are provided on the Shramik Express trains for all passengers.