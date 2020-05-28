DH Latest NewsLatest NewsInternational

Pakistan criticizes India for starting of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

May 28, 2020, 05:20 pm IST

Pakistan government  has came forward criticizing the Indian government for starting the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Taking the matter to social media, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has shared the official statement on Twitter.

Pakistan has ‘condemned’ the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The statement issued by Pakistan also  called the  Supreme Court verdict in the matter ‘controversial’

In the statement, it is alleged that the union government led by RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic.  The Statement then says that the “controversial” Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Mandir case “shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that the minorities are not safe in India and they have to feat for their lives, beliefs and places of worship”. Pakistan  has also calls upon the world community to hold India to account for perceived injustices to Muslims, .

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close