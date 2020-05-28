Pakistan criticizes India for starting of construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya

Pakistan government has came forward criticizing the Indian government for starting the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Taking the matter to social media, the spokesperson of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan has shared the official statement on Twitter.

Pakistan has ‘condemned’ the commencement of the construction of Ram Mandir at Ayodhya. The statement issued by Pakistan also called the Supreme Court verdict in the matter ‘controversial’

While ? is grappling with unprecedented #COVID19, RSS-BJP combine is busy unabashedly advancing “Hindutva” agenda. The commencement of construction of a Mandir at the site of Babri Masjid is another step in this direction & Govt & people of ?? condemn it in the strongest terms. pic.twitter.com/1V4iWW7tvi — Spokesperson ?? MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) May 27, 2020

In the statement, it is alleged that the union government led by RSS-BJP are busy advancing their “Hindutva” agenda even as the world is grappling with the Coronavirus pandemic. The Statement then says that the “controversial” Supreme Court judgement in the Ram Mandir case “shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that the minorities are not safe in India and they have to feat for their lives, beliefs and places of worship”. Pakistan has also calls upon the world community to hold India to account for perceived injustices to Muslims, .