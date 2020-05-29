DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19 Updates: 3 More deaths due to coronavirus in Qatar

May 29, 2020, 07:53 pm IST

1,993 new coronavirus cases were confirmed  by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar on Friday. Thus the total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar has reached at 52907. The ministry also announced 5,205 recoveries in the last 24 hours and taking the total recoveries to above 20,000.

The ministry also announced 3 new deaths from the virus, which takes the country’s death toll to 36.  Three people aged  84, 48 and 65 years were died. These people  were suffering from chronic diseases and received treatment in intensive care.

A total of 212,897 coronavirus tests were conducted in Qatar and this includes  5,864  tests over the past 24 hours.

