Covid-19 Updates: 3 More deaths due to coronavirus in Qatar

1,993 new coronavirus cases were confirmed by the Ministry of Public Health in Qatar on Friday. Thus the total number of coronavirus cases in Qatar has reached at 52907. The ministry also announced 5,205 recoveries in the last 24 hours and taking the total recoveries to above 20,000.

The ministry also announced 3 new deaths from the virus, which takes the country’s death toll to 36. Three people aged 84, 48 and 65 years were died. These people were suffering from chronic diseases and received treatment in intensive care.

A total of 212,897 coronavirus tests were conducted in Qatar and this includes 5,864 tests over the past 24 hours.