Gautam Gambhir’s father’s SUV stolen from outside his home ; CCTV visuals out

Former cricketer and East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir’s father’s SUV was stolen from outside their house in Central Delhi’s Rajendra Nagar area in the early hours of Thursday, police said on Friday.

Police said Deepak Gambhir’s vehicle, a Toyota Fortuner, was parked in front of his residence at around 3.30 pm on Wednesday but was found missing on Thursday morning.

“We received information that a Fortuner car was stolen from MP Gautam Gambhir’s house. We reached his house and met his father Deepak Gambhir. He informed us that he owned a Toyota Fortuner which was white in colour. On Wednesday, at around 3.30 pm, he said the car was parked in front of the house but on Thursday morning, they found it stolen,” DCP (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

While the cops have found a CCTV footage, they are yet to identify the accused.

Following a complaint by Gambhir’s father, a case was registered at Rajendra Nagar police station and several teams of the Central district special staff and the Crime Branch have been formed to nab the accused.