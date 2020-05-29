‘Setback to expats’: Lawmakers in a Gulf country propose cap on foreigners’ employment

A group of lawmakers in Kuwait has presented a draft bill proposing a quota system for employing foreigners. The draft bill was submitted as a way to address the demographic imbalance in the country. Expat workers make up 3.3 million of Kuwait’s 4.6 million population.

According to the proposed quota system, the number of Indian workers should not exceed 15% of the overall Kuwaiti population while those of Egyptian expatriates should stand at a maximum 10%. Indians and Egyptians make up the largest foreign communities in Kuwait. The draft envisages deporting 844,000 Indians and 500,000 Egyptians.

The lawmakers said their draft law sets the maximum limits for each community versus the Kuwaiti population and bans bringing any individual from such communities into Kuwait if their numbers have exceeded their designated quotas.

The draft also bans the government bodies from approving the transfer of visit visas to residency permits for work or renewing the residency permit of an expatriate recruited under a temporary contract after the end of the respective governmental project.