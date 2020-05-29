State government bans travel from five states

Karnataka government has asked the union government to limit the number of flights from five states. The state government has also banned trains and vehicles coming from Tamil Nadu, Maharastra, Gujrat, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, after witnessing a rise in the number of coronavirus cases reported from those coming from these states.

“Karnataka has appealed to the Civil Aviation Ministry to take steps to lessen the air traffic to the State, with the sacred intention that there may not be adequate quarantine facilities, if there is huge turnout at a short span of time, Karnataka minister JC Madhu Swami said.

Karnataka suspends arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP & Rajasthan into the state to contain the spread of COVID19. pic.twitter.com/MGA5RGon47 — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2020

The reason behind the banning of travellers from these five states is that most of the positive cases have reportedly been traced from the people coming from these states. The ban is likely to remain in place for another eight to 10 days before a review.

Notably, of the 115 new COVID-19 cases in Karnataka, 97 persons came from other states while there are only 18 local.