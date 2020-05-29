Yogi Adithyanath to sign MoUs to create 9.5 lakh jobs for migrants

Yogi Adityanath government is set to sign memoranda of understanding with industry associations to ensure jobs to at least 9.5 lakh migrants.Given the fact that almost 1-1.5 lakh migrants are thronging the state on a daily basis, the state is likely to breach 30 lakh-mark.

With such a huge human resource, the Uttar government is set to sign MoUs with the Indian Industries Association (IIA), National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) and Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) for employment for the migrants.

Presiding over a review meeting, UP CM Yogi Adityanath directed the officials to speed up the process of skills mapping of the migrants and set a 15-day deadline. He also asked them to prepare a roadmap involving MSME sector and different industry associations for mass job creation to make optimum use of the manpower in the state.