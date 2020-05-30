China wins Covid vaccine race? Chinese Vaccine to flush world market by December

A front-running Covid-19 vaccine candidate being developed in China is expected to be available as soon as the end of this year, according to a report published in the official Wechat account of the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission. Chinese President Xi Jinping is said to be directly involved in pushing the communist countries leading pharmacies to move swiftly ahead of their main capitalist rivals-the the US.

The vaccine, jointly developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products and China National Biotec Group Co., has completed phase II testing and may be ready for the market at the end of this year or early next year, said the report. The production line for the vaccine will be fully disinfected and closed in preparation for output to start Saturday and will have a full manufacturing capacity of 100 million-120 million vaccines each year.

Drugmakers all over the world are racing to develop a cure for the contagion that has so far killed at least 365,000 people. More than 35 Indian research agencies are also involved in developing the vaccination for Covid pandemic.100 vaccines for the virus are being developed globally, but only a handful have made it to the crucial and final human clinical trial stage, with Chinese scientists leading the way.