Covid-19: Salman Khan donated 1 lakh hand sanitisers to Mumbai Police

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has donated one lakh hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police. The sanitisers donated by the actor are manufactured under his recently launched grooming and personal care brand ‘FRSH’.

The official Twitter handle of chief minister of Maharashtra thanked the actor for donating sanitisers.

“Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for providing 1Lakh hand sanitizers to our @MumbaiPolice #WarAgainstVirus,” the tweet read. Replying to the post, Salman wrote, “Thank You.”

said, “Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan bhai for being there for our frontline warriors, thank you @CMOMaharashtra @AUThackeray ji @MumbaiPolice for being there for one and all…FRSH sanitisers to be distributed to all our frontline warriors in the Police Dept”, Praising the actor, Yuva Sena member Rahul Kanal tweeted.