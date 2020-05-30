Hand sanitizer causes cancer ? ; Here’s the truth behind the viral news

As per a latest claim going viral on Twitter and WhatsApp, the use of sanitiser can cause cancer. The miscreants who have spread the rumour attributed their claim to Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.

Upon scrutinising the viral images going viral, it was found that the rumour mongers passed on their fake news as a carefully designed newspaper cutting. They also placed the image of Dr Harsh Vardhan in their post to make more number of readers fall for the factually incorrect claim.

A fact-check has revealed that the Health Minister had issued no warning on the use of hand sanitisers. The All India Radio (AIR), along with other media arms of the government at Centre and state-levels, shared a statement on Twitter to bust the fake news.