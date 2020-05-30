Indian Railway makes an appeal to its Shramik train passengers

The Indian Railways has operated more than 3000 Shramik special Trains throughout the country to ensure that migrants can travel back to their homes.

It has been observed that some people who are availing this service have pre-existing medical conditions that aggravate the risk they face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The railways relate a few unfortunate cases of migrant labor deaths to pre-existing medical conditions during the travel. Many passengers collapsed and died, as only a single free meal is offered per day onboard the Shramik special trains.