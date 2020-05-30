J&K : Two terrorists killed in an encounter with security forces

At least two terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday morning, a police official said.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition has been recovered, Jammu and Kashmir police said. A search operation is underway.

“Two terrorists have been neutralised in the encounter that broke out between terrorists and security forces in Wanpora area of Kulgam, today. Arms and ammunition recovered. Search operation underway,” news agency ANI quoted Jammu and Kashmir police as saying.

The encounter was carried out by a joint team of J&K Police, Army and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).