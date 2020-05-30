DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

“‘Modi’ name has a mantra”: Chief Minister praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

May 30, 2020, 04:06 pm IST

The NDA government led by Narendra Modi  is completed the its first year in the second term on Saturday. On this day, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan  came forward praising Prime Minister.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan  has said that the name ‘Modi’ has a mantra. As per Chouhan, Modi Stands for ‘motivational’, ‘opportunity’, ‘dynamic leadership’ and ‘inspire’.

 

“‘Modi’ name has a mantra. M for ‘motivational’. He works to take India to greater heights & motivates us. O for ‘Opportunity’, he works to bring out nation’s hidden opportunities. D for ‘Dynamic leadership’. I for ‘inspire’, ‘India’. He inspires us to make India self-reliant.”

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close