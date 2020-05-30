“‘Modi’ name has a mantra”: Chief Minister praises Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The NDA government led by Narendra Modi is completed the its first year in the second term on Saturday. On this day, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came forward praising Prime Minister.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that the name ‘Modi’ has a mantra. As per Chouhan, Modi Stands for ‘motivational’, ‘opportunity’, ‘dynamic leadership’ and ‘inspire’.

'Modi' name has a mantra. M for 'motivational'. He works to take India to greater heights&motivates us. O for 'Opportunity', he works to bring out nation's hidden opportunities. D for 'Dynamic leadership'. I for 'inspire', 'India'. He inspires us to make India self-reliant: MP CM pic.twitter.com/cFwJtx5AqP — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

