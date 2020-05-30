Singapore-China agrees on ‘Green Channel ‘essential travel starting from June

A high-level meeting of Singaporean and Chinese officials unanimously agreed to ‘Green Channel’ the further proceedings to permit essential travels between the economic heavyweight nations.

Business and official purposes will come under the ‘essential’ umbrella for green channel travel during the pandemic period. The Green Channel arrangement will be first applied between Singapore and six Chinese provinces or municipalities directly under the central government, and will gradually expand to include additional areas. Covid-19 prevention and control measures will remain in place.

The initial agreement applies to travel between Singapore and Shanghai, Tianjin, Chongqing, Guangdong, Jiangsu, and Zhejiang.