Diplomatic espionage! India expels Pak embassy officials

Ministry of External Affairs had expelled two Pak embassy officials in New Delhi, leveling espionage charges on them. They were asked to leave the country within 24 hours.

“The government has declared both these officials persona non grata for indulging in activities incompatible with their status as members of a diplomatic mission,” the ministry said in a statement.

The two officials from Pakistan were apprehended on?Sunday by Indian security agencies and have been asked to leave the country within 24 hours.