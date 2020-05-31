Nike stands against racism. See the latest post on the same by the company

Nike has taken a stand against racism with a “Don’t do it” campaign, a twist on its famous catch phrase, as protests against police brutality spread across the United States.

“For once, Don’t Do It… Don’t pretend there’s not a problem in America,” the US sports apparel giant said in a video posted to Twitter late Friday.

The message came after an African American who died in the hands of ops in Minneapolis this week. There has been violent protest everywhere across US.

In a rare sign of solidarity, competitor Adidas retweeted the video, with a message stating: “Together is how we move forward. Together is how we make change.”

Floyd’s death on Monday was captured in a horrifying cellphone video now seen around the world, in which a white police officer pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes until well after he went motionless, while three other officers stood by.

“Don’t turn your back on racism. Don’t accept innocent lives being taken from us. Don’t make any more excuses. Don’t think this doesn’t affect you,” Nike said in the video, in which white words appear across a black background.