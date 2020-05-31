Saudi and Jerusalem reopen the mosques, Al Aqsa open for prayers

90,000 mosques all across Saudi Arabia reopened on Sunday after a complete lockdown which lasted for two months. The lockdown began at mid-March and the two holiest places of Islam -the grand mosques at Mecca and Medina were closed for devotees.

The Al-Aqsa mosque, the holiest place of Islam outside Saudi Arabia, situated in Jerusalem is also opened for prayers on Sunday. A huge populace waited in a queue outside the holy site’s gates before it opened early Sunday, with many wearing surgical masks. As they were allowed to enter, the devotees stopped to have their temperature measured. Jews also resumed their pilgrimages Sunday to the hilltop compound they revere as the Temple Mount, site of the two Jewish biblical synagogues.

Jerusalem is holy to all the Abrahamic religions-Judaism, Christianity, and Islam.