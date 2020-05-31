Uttarakhand prison sounds Siren: Covid-19 enters in to Jails

Uttarakhand’s Sitarganj jail in Udham Singh Nagar district, sounded sirens after Five prisoners were tested positive for Covid-19. This is the first case of inmates getting infected with the virus in Uttarakhand. The jail authorities are in high alert after the Covid-19 attack on prison inmates.

“A medical team has been sent to the jail to find out the medical history of the inmates and trace the source of the virus. It is not known at present as to how the inmates contracted the virus,” said Dr. Shailaja Bhatt, chief medical officer (CMO) Udham Singh Nagar district. The conditions within the prison are highly favorable for the spread of Covid infection

Sitarganj jail in Udham Singh Nagar district has 666 inmates against a capacity of around 300, said jail authorities.