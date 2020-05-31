Video of Lion vs Buffalo face-off, Climax gets more interesting

The video of a lion-buffalo encounter in deep forest amuses everyone in Social media. The video was shared by an Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda in his twitter handle.
The short video clip shows a lioness hiding herself to pounce on a buffalo. But the climax twists in the flick of a second…watch the video.
Lion is perceived as king of the Jungle by the humans…
But this buffalo doesn’t give a damn to who the king is?? pic.twitter.com/20V1fw2ze9
— Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) May 31, 2020
