12 Migrant workers killed 21 injured as van collided with truck

At least 12 migrant workers were killed and 21 were injured as the van carrying them collided with a parked truck. The shocking accident took place in a dense forest area in Banke district in Nepal. The migrant workers were returning from India.

The van was carrying nearly over 30 migrant workers who were returning from India to their home district in Salyan via Nepalgunj.

Eleven people died on the spot, while one died during treatment at the Nepalgunj-based Bheri Hospital. Those killed in the incident were aged between 17 and 52. Four of the injured are in critical condition.

The village is located about 400 kilometres southwest of the capital, Kathmandu.