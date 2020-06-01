3 Militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir

Three militants were killed as the Indian Army foiled an an infiltration attempt from across the border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Naushera sector in Rajouri district. The militants were trying to cross the Indian border. The Indian Army have launched a search operation in Rajouri and half a dozen villages in Poonch district.

A separate search operation has also been launched by the Border Security Force (BSF) and police in the Hiranagar area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua-Samba sector. The operation was launched on Sunday night after security forces received information about the movement along the international border, it further reported.

The operation is going on in Samba sector’s riverine areas of Basantar and Eik Nalah areas, which are adjacent to Hiranagar.