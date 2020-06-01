DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Covid-19: UAE announces new restrictions

Jun 1, 2020, 05:09 pm IST
Abu Dhabi

Movement in and out of Abu Dhabi as well as between the emirate’s regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah has been banned by the Abu Dhabi authorities. The ban was announced by Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health.

The ban is for one week. The ban will be effective from June 2. The ban is applicable to all residents, including UAE nationals, and only those working in vital sectors and holding special permits are exempt from this movement ban.

Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and the transportation of necessary goods. Movement within each region is allowed during National Sterilisation Programme hours for residents with special permits.

Food outlets, cooperatives, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies are permitted to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close