Covid-19: UAE announces new restrictions

Movement in and out of Abu Dhabi as well as between the emirate’s regions of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafrah has been banned by the Abu Dhabi authorities. The ban was announced by Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and the Department of Health.

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week. pic.twitter.com/IqPnbyVW86 — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020

The ban is for one week. The ban will be effective from June 2. The ban is applicable to all residents, including UAE nationals, and only those working in vital sectors and holding special permits are exempt from this movement ban.

In line with the National Screening Programme, Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with DOH, has eased some restrictions on activities in the emirate, including raising the capacity in malls and restaurants inside malls to 40%. pic.twitter.com/DjkMtcJx5K — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020

Exemptions are available by special permit for employees in vital sectors, chronic disease patients visiting hospitals and the transportation of necessary goods. Movement within each region is allowed during National Sterilisation Programme hours for residents with special permits.

Abu Dhabi Emergency and Crisis Committee for the Covid-19 Pandemic, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Police and DOH, have announced a ban on movement entering & exiting the emirate and between its regions (Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, & Al Dhafrah) starting from Tuesday 2 June, for 1 week. pic.twitter.com/IqPnbyVW86 — ???? ?????? ???????? (@admediaoffice) May 31, 2020

Food outlets, cooperatives, grocery stores, supermarkets and pharmacies are permitted to open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.